Evil Season 4 Review: The Best Streaming Horror Series Remains Grotesque And Hilarious In Its Final Season

Like "The X-Files," to which "Evil" owes a clear debt of gratitude, the series continues to blend its singular adventures with ongoing mythology. Each episode stands alone, telling a complete story, while furthering all overarching narratives. That the series remains true to this reliable structure while feeling so stylistically bold and narratively off-kilter is a testament to how the Kings and their team balance what should be an unwieldy structure — this is a series that looks and feels unlike anything else on TV or streaming, but the bells and whistles are attached to a foundation that proves television foundations remain strong. No one needs to reinvent what's worked for decades when these formats are flexible enough to completely transform, provided those calling the shots have an actual vision.

Even when it's dealing with monsters and demons and otherworldly portals, "Evil" keeps one foot firmly planted in reality. Not because the show is ashamed of horror (on the contrary, it's as gooey and upsetting as it's ever been), but because the series has always planted even the most outrageous horror concepts in a field primed for sheer terror: life in the 21st century. Past seasons used "ripped from the headlines" storres as fertile ground for tales of the supernatural, and season 4 doesn't let up, with early episodes exploring concepts like "what if a large hadron collider opened a portal to Hell?" and "What happens when sinister forces with demonic intent hack robotic drones?" Like the best of "Evil," these storylines typically conclude with an ellipsis rather than a proper conclusion, with the characters seeing what they want to see in the fruits of their investigation.

That's what "Evil" has always done well, and what separates it from anything else on television. It's not a show about rising above the discomforts and agonies of life in 2024, but a show about the confusion and horror of living in an age where every given moment is dominated by an uneasy sense of not knowing. We all define evil in our own way, and something hairy and horned from the depths of Hell is just as horrifying as an act of barbarity committed by someone all-too-human.