Wolf Blitzer's Mission: Impossible - Fallout Cameo Earned Him A Creepy Souvenir

The sixth "Mission: Impossible" film, "Fallout," has the most fun toying with its audience. The first time it does so is one of the best surprises I've ever experienced in a movie.

The set-up: Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his Impossible Mission Force (IMF) team fail to stop a terrorist group called the Apostles from stealing three plutonium cores. So, they capture nuclear physicist Nils Delbruuk (Kristoffer Joner), a member of the Apostles.

Cut to two weeks later, with Ethan and Luther Stickel (Ving Rhames) standing in a hospital. Delbruuk is handcuffed to a bed while the room's TV blasts CNN. Newscaster Wolf Blitzer (as himself) is reporting how the world's three holiest cities — Rome, Jerusalem, and Mecca — have been destroyed, with footage from the nuked cities included. Have our heroes really failed this badly? Delbruuk thinks so.

Delbruuk makes a bargain with the IMF; have Blitzer read the Apostles' manifesto on-air, and he'll give Ethan and Luther his phone's passcode. That way, they can track down Apostle leader John Lark (Liang Yang). As far as Delbruuk knows, he and his comrades have succeeded, so he has nothing to lose.

Then the twist — there were no bombings. Two weeks haven't passed, only an hour. The hospital room they're in was a sound stage and the CNN broadcast was faked. Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) was playing the part of Blitzer, thanks to one of the IMF's hyper-realistic masks.

Blitzer told Jimmy Kimmel that he wasn't paid much for the cameo, but "whatever it is, it was worth it." However, Cruise did give Blitzer a token of his appreciation.