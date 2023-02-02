Ed Brubaker's Criminal Comics Are Getting A TV Adaptation At Amazon Studios

Many comic fans probably know Ed Brubaker as the man who created the Winter Soldier, reinventing long-dead sidekick Bucky Barnes. Brubaker is much more than a one-trick pony, though. He got his start writing crime comics and, after a self-imposed exile from Big Two superhero comics, he's made that his full-time gig.

He and Sean Phillips have become an inseparable writer-artist pair, putting out regular graphic novels and mini-series that always find a new way to tell Noir stories. For my money, Brubaker and Phillips' books are some of the best American comics being made right now.

"Fatale" was about a seductress whose allure is literally supernatural, while "Pulp" is about a former gunslinger who pawns off embellished versions of his escapades in early 20th-century magazines. Their definite project, though, is "Criminal," an anthology series about, well, criminals who live in the fictional Center City. Each volume tells a different story, but familiar faces tend to pop up in each. It's like "Sin City," but with color, restraint, and more wit.

Now, like Brubaker's work at Marvel before it, "Criminal" will be leaving the realm of comics. Deadline reports that Amazon Studios is looking to adapt the series into a TV series.