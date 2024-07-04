The Best Captain America Story Ever Is The Perfect Gateway Comic

It's not news that, for the most part, superhero movies haven't made audiences into regular comic book readers despite publisher efforts. If anything, it feels like the problems that have plagued the superhero comic duopoly are seeping over into Marvel Studios' blockbuster behemoth.

Some critics have gone so far as to say comics will never be the primary medium for superheroes again. Ritesh Babu writes, "To entire generations of children, the superhero is an entity of the screen, not the comics page." I'll admit, I'm proof positive of this hypothesis. I first met superheroes through movies, cartoons, and franchise encyclopedias with years of comic story bullet points and trivia all contained in one binding. (Such tomes are useful at convincing young fans that superhero stories are a historied mythology to be revered.)

I was never opposed to reading comics — in middle school, I gradually collected a handful of '80s "Spider-Man" issues and electrifying one-shot "X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills." But trying to stay up-to-date on current series, as a child in a town without a local comic shop, was just too much of a headache.

I came to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a Marvel fan, but not so much from actually reading comics; just reading about them. Until 2014 and the first Marvel movie of that year "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." I knew this was an acclaimed comic arc and the twist of Cap's old sidekick Bucky Barnes being the titular villain. When I like something, I want to experience as much of it as possible. So, I bought "Captain America: Winter Soldier" by Ed Brubaker, Steve Epting, and Michael Lark and then kept collecting each paperback volume, trade by trade. Those books taught me how comics aren't just homework to better understand and predict superhero movies — they can be great all on their own.