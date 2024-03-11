Zack Snyder's Watchmen Was A Box Office Failure, But It Shaped A Decade Of DC Movies

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

If you weren't a fully-grown (or nearly-grown) nerd in summer 2008, it's hard to properly convey the hype that followed the first trailer for Zack Snyder's "Watchmen." Really, you had to be there. But here's a representative bit of trivia: throughout all of 2007, the "Watchmen" graphic novel had sold 100,000 copies; after the trailer dropped, 75,000 copies were sold in the space of a single week. DC Comics had to order a print run of more than a million copies in 2008 just to keep up with demand.

"As far as we can tell from our conversations with the book industry people, there has never been a trailer that did this," Paul Levitz, then-president of DC, told the New York Times. The impact of that first "Watchmen" trailer remains unmatched. The golden age of superhero movies may have carried the box office for a decade, but it hasn't really led to a boost in sales for either Marvel or DC Comics.

What this meant for Warner Bros., DC's parent company, was that "Watchmen" was generating a return on investment months before the movie itself actually hit theaters. Stories like this are an important reminder that box office numbers aren't always the final word on a movie's success.

So why did "Watchmen" disappoint at the box office after all that hype? And why did it end up becoming the blueprint for the DC Extended Universe anyway? Let's dig in, shall we?