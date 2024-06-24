The Boys Creator's Best Comic Is The One Least Like His Others

Garth Ennis, the writer behind "The Boys" and "Preacher," has been called the Quentin Tarantino of comic books. On the surface, both men tell stories filled with violence, profane dialogue, crass comedy, and their fans love them for it. I've adored Tarantino since I first encountered him — no movie, from "Reservoir Dogs" to his latest (and favorite of his own films) "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" — has broken that spell. My feelings on Ennis are more of a journey; I dismissed him in my younger days but I've since settled on the more positive side.

The comic that got me to give Ennis a second look is his 2018 war mini-series, "Sara" (drawn by Steve Epting and colored by Elizabeth Breitweiser). Ennis grew up reading war comics and now he writes them quite well.

Published by TKO Studios, "Sara" is set in Russia during World War II (or as the Russians call it, The Great Patriotic War). It follows the eponymous woman, a Red Army sniper in an all-female squad fighting in the Siege of Leningrad. Broken into six chapters, each issue of "Sara" has two parallel timelines; an issue-to-issue continuing story of Sara fighting in winter 1942 alongside her sisters-in-arms, and then flashbacks that each shed light on one piece of her backstory. (e.g. Chapter 2 — "Theory & Application" — hows Sara's field training as a sniper.)

"Sara" has a premise that could easily be a novel or a film instead of a comic; the 150 pages after the cover follow through on that. (I'm not saying "Sara" doesn't do anything well with its chosen form; more on that later.) This is what drew me to it; it seemed like such a straightforward story and one that couldn't possibly have Ennis' usual excesses or gross-out humor. Indeed, "Sara" proves what wonders Ennis can do when he restrains himself.