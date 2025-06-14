Christopher Nolan's Bold Batman Reboot Began With A Box Office Disappointment

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"He is the most credible and realistic of the superheroes, and has the most complex human psychology. His superhero qualities come from within. He's not a magical character." Those are the words of Christopher Nolan (via Variety) speaking when he was announced by Warner Bros. as the director of the then-mysterious "Batman" reboot, which we would come to know as "Batman Begins."

Those words may seem trite now, but it's also easy to forget that when Nolan made that statement in 2003, we were just six years removed from Joel Schumacher's much-maligned "Batman & Robin," with George Clooney's Bruce Wayne, the pun-heavy Mr. Freeze, and yes, the Bat-nipples. So the idea of a director thinking about the legendary DC Comics superhero in realistic terms was, at the time, novel.

The resulting film, along with the likes of Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" in 2002, was a pivotal entry in the 2000s superhero movie boom that helped ensure the genre would endure beyond a "here today, gone tomorrow" fad. The key difference? Nolan's first entry in what would become his "Dark Knight" trilogy was actually a bit of a box office disappointment at the time of its release.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Batman Begins" in honor of its 20th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, how it rehabilitated the character's public image, what happened when the movie hit theaters, how it helped pave the way for a decade's worth of gritty reboots, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?