Tim Burton Made Box Office History With One Of His Most Divisive Movies

Tim Burton is one of our most distinctive filmmakers. Whether you love him, hate him, or land somewhere in the middle, there is no denying that Burton has a voice and that voice has become rather valuable. From proving that "Batman" could be an A-tier superhero franchise to producing undeniable classics like "Beetlejuice," he's been making his mark on cinema for decades. Burton's biggest moment came in 2010 when his live-action take on "Alice in Wonderland" hit theaters. Divisive though the movie may be, it made box office history at the time — and what's more, it laid the groundwork for the next decade of blockbuster filmmaking in Hollywood, particularly at Disney.

In the modern era, a big blockbuster film making $1 billion or more at the box office is not all that uncommon. To date, 55 movies have made at least that much money worldwide. Rather crucially, though, the vast majority of those were released after "Alice in Wonderland," which was only the sixth movie in history to cross the $1 billion mark. At the time, "Avatar," "Titanic," "The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King," "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" and "The Dark Knight" were the only other films that had accomplished such cinematic heights. Burton's take on Lewis Carroll's classic book was also the first spring release to get to that high watermark, arriving in theaters in March of 2010. It also benefited greatly from the 3D craze that was going on in that era.

All told, "Alice in Wonderland" made $1.025 billion, including $691.2 million overseas. At the time, that was a record for a Disney movie. It also posted the best opening weekend ever for a March release up to that point, with $116.1 million. Also of note, the only other non-sequels that had made more money worldwide at that time were James Cameron's "Avatar" and "Titanic." (Cameron has three of the top five highest-grossing films in history to his name, making him the unquestioned king of the box office.)

Be that as it may, this was Burton's time to shine. This was a downright historic success for Disney. It was also not exactly a critical darling, which makes it all the more fascinating in hindsight.