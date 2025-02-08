5 Years Ago, One Of The DCEU's Best Movies Met A Grim Fate At The Box Office

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, 'Harley needs friends.'" That's what Margot Robbie said in May 2018, explaining how Harley Quinn's eventual 2020 spin-off film "Birds of Prey" came to be. "I wasn't seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space."

Warner Bros. was in a weird spot around this time. Marvel was running laps around DC in the cinematic universe space, with "Avengers: Infinity War" shattering records in 2018 and the MCU collectively generating billions upon billions of dollars globally. DC, meanwhile, was reeling from the commercial disaster that was "Justice League," while trying to build on the success of "Wonder Woman." As part of that plan, they leaned on Robbie's growing star power for an R-rated, colorful, woman-fronted romp in the DC Extended Universe. On paper, the studio did just about everything right, but paper isn't the real world. This was the right movie at the wrong time, setting DC's anti-heroines on a doomed cinematic voyage.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" in honor of its fifth anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, this disjointed goings on behind the scenes with DC at the time, what happened when the movie hit theaters, what happened very shortly after the release, how that sealed its fate, and what lessons we can learn from it several years removed. Let's dig in, shall we?