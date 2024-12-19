The Superman Trailer Isn't Just Selling A Movie – It's Selling A Universe

To be fair, there's a bit of a "putting the cart before the horse" feeling to the trailer, if you take the late DC Studios card drop as an indication of the clip as an announcement for the DCSU. WB and DC have been here before, of course, as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which ran from 2013-2023, struggled to reach the heights (shared universe and otherwise) that the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe has. As anyone from a geek pundit to a professional critic will tell you, one of the biggest issues the DCEU had was trying to do too much too soon, making a major team-up film with "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" before Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Ben Affleck's Batman had been fully established on-screen. The film, and many of those that followed in the DCEU, had their own issues aside from building a cinematic universe, but it didn't help that the studio seemed a little too eager to have its cake before it was fully baked.

That goes double for Universal's proposed "Dark Universe," which, unlike the DCEU, was over after the release of a single film, 2017's "The Mummy." While the film itself didn't contain too much in the way of teases for future films (only introducing Russell Crowe's Dr. Henry Jekyll as the Dark Universe's answer to Nick Fury), there was an infamous photoshoot with the proposed stars of the future Dark Universe films which stands as the only other bit of media from the shared universe, as no further films were ever made. Even more than "Batman v Superman," the proposed and abandoned Dark Universe plans exist as Hollywood's biggest cautionary tale when it comes to kickstarting a shared universe.

Yet "Superman" and its status as the origin point of DC Studios looks to be avoiding this problem in a fairly simple way: while other projects in the shared universe have been discussed publicly, Gunn and Safran are not announcing a massive multi-year release plan for future films a la Marvel or the DCEU. In this way, "Superman" could be a bit of the best of both worlds, promising future characters to come without insisting on any set plans.