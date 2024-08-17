Ranking The DCEU Films From Worst To Best, According To Rotten Tomatoes

As much effort as Warner Bros. and DC Studios put into the DC Extended Universe, it's always been ... well, a bit of a roller coaster ride. There are clear triumphs, of course, which remind viewers exactly why they fell in love with these comic book superheroes in the first place. But we can't lie. It's not always pretty. And there are more than a few trainwrecks along the way. It's undeniable that the DCEU varies dramatically in quality from film to film, even if fans can't quite agree on which ones are the gems and which are the disasters.

That's where Rotten Tomatoes comes into the picture. Imperfect as it may be, it offers up at least some kind of critical consensus for how we can rank these bad boys. Are each of the positions fair? Probably not, but life isn't fair. Maybe some of these movies should be held a tiny bit higher in the esteem of audiences, while others rightly deserve to be tossed on the garbage heap. But which are which? We'll find out!