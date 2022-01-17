Joss Whedon Says Justice League's Cyborg Storyline 'Made No Sense,' Calls Ray Fisher 'A Bad Actor'

It's hard to believe that the Snyderverse controversy first began almost five years ago. Zack Snyder departed the set of his "Justice League" film in 2017, but it wasn't until 2020 that allegations from the cast would derail the career of Joss Whedon, who'd been tapped to reshape the film in his own image.

Whedon's fall from grace seemed intrinsically linked to comments from Ray Fisher, who was one of the first to address the director's "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behavior during the "Justice League" reshoots. From there, more allegations poured in, with stories of Whedon's misconduct going back as far back as his "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" days.

Every controversy that followed seemed to drive the stake further into Whedon's doomed career — but a new profile from New York Magazine seems equally-determined to honor his side of the narrative. In the piece, Whedon addresses each allegation with a varying degree of courtesy (that is to say, he denies nearly all of it). But when it comes to the issues on the "Justice League" set, arguably a fresher wound, Whedon's comments do more to harm his tarnished image than they do to redeem it.