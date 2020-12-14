After a lengthy inquiry following Justice League actor Ray Fisher‘s allegations of on-set misconduct, WarnerMedia has concluded the investigation with “remedial action” taken. This brings an end to the five-month back-and-forth between the star and Warner Bros., after Fisher accused director Joss Whedon of on-set abuse.

The Justice League investigation has ended, though with many questions still unanswered. According to The Hollywood Reporter, WarnerMedia has concluded the five-month inquiry into Fisher’s allegations of misconduct during the 2017 reshoots of Justice League with “remedial action,” though no specific details have been provided.

“WarnerMedia’s investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken,” WarnerMedia said in a statement.

Shortly after WarnerMedia released its statement, Fisher took to Twitter to thank fans for their support and encouragement, and state that progress has been made. Fisher also shared the message he received when he was informed the investigation had been concluded: “WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it’s [sic] employees and partners.”

“There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way,” Fisher said.

The following was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5pm EST today: – The investigation of Justice League is now complete. – It has lead to remedial action.

(Some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.) 1/3 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 12, 2020

There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way. More soon. A>E 3/3 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 12, 2020

The saga began back in July, when Fisher first made his allegations that Whedon had been abusive on the set of Justice League, which the filmmaker took over after Zack Snyder exited due to a family tragedy. Fisher claimed that producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg enabled Whedon’s alleged abuse, putting sufficient pressure on Warner Bros. for the company to open an investigation on his allegations. But the case, which played out mostly on Twitter, as Fisher kept his fans updated on the back-and-forth, was not without its drama: Warner Bros. soon released a statement claiming that Fisher was not cooperating with third-party investigators, and Fisher denying this with a statement of his own. Most of Fisher’s Justice League co-stars stayed out of the conflict except for Jason Momoa, who publicly backed the actor in September.

It’s been radio silence from Whedon, Johns, and Berg. However, Whedon, who was in the midst of developing a new series for WarnerMedia’s HBO, The Nevers, recently stepped down from the series, saying in a statement, “I am genuinely exhausted, and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change.”

Fisher will appear as Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s four-part Justice League miniseries, to debut on HBO Max next year.