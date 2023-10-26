James Wan Downplays Aquaman 2 Reshoot Rumors, Explains Batman Scenes

Despite reports of changes made in response to test screenings, Wan also implied that he feels like he had creative control over the film. "Look, I'm a collaborative filmmaker — I welcome people's thoughts and opinions," he told Empire. "But ultimately, I feel I have more than proven myself. So, it was like: 'This is the movie I want to make.'" The director sounds like a good match for the studio movie machine, as he also admitted that he's "not the kind of person that says, 'This movie has to turn out exactly how I planned it on day one.'" According to Wan, "Your art will never be organic if you're locked into that mentality."

As reassuring as all of this is, we certainly still have some questions about the "Aquaman" sequel, like: which Batman will be in it, if any? Michael Keaton was once rumored to appear in it, but THR has indicated that's no longer happening. Similarly, Momoa posted photos of himself with Ben Affleck on the Warner Bros. lot in July 2022, but THR suggested Affleck is also unlikely to make the final cut. "The noise is fun to write about, and it gets clicks, but people don't know the truth," Wan told Empire. As for the Caped Crusader, Wan confirmed, "I did shoot Batman scenes," but said they were "just to have something in the bank in case we needed to explain time continuity if we came out first. But it ended up with 'Lost Kingdom' coming after 'The Flash.'"

We won't know the full story of the making of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" until and unless the cast and crew decide to share. In the meantime, we can at least answer that Batman question when the movie hits theaters on December 20, 2023.