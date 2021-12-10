Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Has Wrapped Production

That's a wrap on "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." James Wan's highly-anticipated sequel to "Aquaman," which began shooting in London over the summer, is now entering post-production. The 2018 DC comics-based superhero film came in the wake of "Justice League" and earned high praise for its dynamic camerawork and dizzying action sequences (imagine watching a superhero movie and being able to tell who is hitting whom!). The film spawned a silly-but-underseen three-part animated series on HBO Max (also produced by Wan), "Aquaman: King of Atlantis," and the sequel that just finished shooting.

Bonus: Wan, previously known for balls-to-the-wall genre entries "Saw," "Death Sentence," and this year's "Malignant," retains a touch of that horror sensibility if you look closely enough at the Trench scene in the first movie, and has said that Mario Bava's 1965 sci-fi/horror gem "Planet of the Vampires" has influenced his direction on the new joint.

On his official Instagram account (@prideofgypsies), star Jason Momoa expressed his overwhelming pride and excitement of what's to come:

Aw man, that's a wrap. That's a wrap, "Aquaman 2." I have so much to share with you, I wish ... I could tell you so much. What an epic day. I love you. So good to have been home to finish this, so many good surprises. Love you and...it's been a long time. I'm taking a break. Aloha.