5 Years Ago, DC's Biggest Gamble Became A Billion Dollar Box Office Sensation

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I called my agent and said 'Why don't they want to take one of these characters and just make a lower budget film about it, a movie but a character study, and why not take one of the villains?'" That's how Joaquin Phoenix's journey with "Joker" began, per a 2018 interview with Collider. At the time it was a novel idea. Can these comic book characters be used as serious character studies, rather than big-budget blockbuster fare?

Several years before the R-rated DC Comics origin story for Batman's greatest foe came to be, Phoenix merely mused about wanting such a thing to exist. At the time, he didn't think Joker was on the table. Warner Bros. thought differently of it and, wouldn't you know it, Phoenix had already been thinking about tackling just such a role.

Thus, the biggest cinematic gambit in the history of DC Comics began. Could Warner Bros. turn this beloved villain into the star of his own film? What if that film were also exceedingly dark, gritty, not connected to any existing version of Batman, and directed by the guy who made "The Hangover" no less? It all seemed borderline unhinged. In the end, "Joker" was not merely a success, but one of the most profitable comic book films ever made. Even so, the journey was bumpy and the aftermath of the film's success only created even more uncertainty for the future of the DC Universe on screen.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Joker" in honor of its fifth anniversary. We'll go over how the film came to be, how Martin Scorsese influenced the film (both directly and indirectly), the controversy that preceded the film's release, what happened after it hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it a handful of years later. Let's dig in, shall we?