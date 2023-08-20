Why Joker 'Required' Heavy Police Presence At Its LA And NY Showings

Todd Phillips' 2019 film "Joker" more or less took the same approach to the famous DC Comics villain that filmmaker Christopher Nolan took with Batman in his 2005 film "Batman Begins." Both took a look at a wild, outlandish character and asked what would have to happen in the real world to create such a being. Each was noted for its grit. Nolan's film was slick and impeccable as it explained why Batman dresses like a bat or why he wears a cape. "Joker" is dingier and more harrowing, explaining that the supervillain was originally a mentally ill man who was neglected by the poor healthcare systems in his impoverished city. It doesn't take a very experienced cineaste to see that Phillips had attempted to replicate the look and mood of certain Martin Scorsese movies, specifically "Taxi Driver" and "The King of Comedy."

Ultimately, "Joker" is not a terribly sophisticated film, communicating some very simple morals and moods that have been gussied up in a miserablist style.

One might recall that, in the months leading up to the release of "Joker," pundits and citizens became nervous. Judging only by the previews, many assumed that Phillips' film was explicitly about online incel culture and the dangerous young men it stoked. The Joker (played by Joaquin Phoenix) seemed to personify a certain kind of outraged online loneliness that had, in recent years, given way to an entire subculture of angry, socially awkward, neglected men. Said men became all too ready to adopt extreme sexism, racism, and antisemitism as their outlets. It was in the sewers of 4Chan that Gamergate and Pepe the Frog began to evolve into the modern language of hate.

These fears led to a police presence at theaters in Los Angeles, New York, when "Joker" premiered.