How Sonic Became A $1 Billion Franchise (And What We Can Learn From It)

The box office got off to a relatively quiet start in 2025. "Mufasa: The Lion King" topped the charts in its third weekend of release, triumphing over "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," as the two have been duking it out for supremacy ever since they hit theaters in mid-December. Setting aside the bizarre conspiracy theory that recently emerged over this box office battle, "Mufasa" won the day. However, it's Paramount Pictures that now gets to celebrate as the "Sonic" franchise passed a major milestone.

With "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" adding another $21.2 million in its third weekend of release, in addition to posting strong numbers overseas, its running total stands at $336.2 million worldwide as of this writing. Combined with the grosses from both 2020's "Sonic the Hedgehog" ($319.7 million worldwide) and 2022's "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" ($405.1 million worldwide), the films have now collectively earned $1.06 billion worldwide. That's right, "Sonic" is now a billion dollar film franchise.

Over the last five years, what Paramount has been able to do with the classic Sega video game series is extremely impressive. The studio has released three movies, each just over two years apart like clockwork, with the fanbase growing as each successive entry arrives. That's how you build a franchise. Case in point, "Sonic the Hedgehog 4" has been teed up and is already in the works.

So, how did Paramount manage to skirt the video game movie curse and turn "Sonic" into a $1 billion box office behemoth? What lessons can other studios in Hollywood extract from this success? Let's go over some of those lessons and how they might apply to other franchises not focused on fast blue alien hedgehogs.