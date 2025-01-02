Why The First Big Movie Conspiracy Theory Of 2025 Doesn't Hold Any Water

2024 is in the books, we're on to 2025, and hopefully, this year will be a less rocky one at the box office. But last year finished strong, with both "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" and "Mufasa: The Lion King" duking it out for supremacy. In the early going, "Sonic 3" triumphed over "Mufasa" at the domestic box office, but things have changed since then, with "Mufasa" topping the charts several days over the holiday corridor, while posting huge numbers overseas. But this seemingly led to an unexpected conspiracy of sorts — one that is completely unfounded and untrue.

As the above screenshot of a since-deleted tweet from Frack's Sonic Deals indicates, several accounts across Twitter and other social media platforms noted that daily numbers on both Box Office Mojo and The Numbers, the two biggest websites for tracking box office, had not been reported for "Sonic 3" after December 29. The insinuation is that someone — be it Disney or these websites — was simply not reporting the numbers to make it look like "Mufasa" was outperforming the competition handily. This is simply untrue.

"The reason for the Sonic omission is due to the New Year's holiday," Brian C. Ellerman, Data Collection Manager for The Numbers, told /Film. "All the studios report (or don't report) differently from basically Dec 20-Jan 2, so with some, it's kind of up in the air, and then all of the past numbers will be reported at once, which is very common this time of the year. We suspect these numbers will be reported either today or tomorrow. That said, we will definitely get them into the database as soon as they arrive!"

So that's that, at least so far as the explanation goes. Unfortunately, there is a little more here that needs unpacking because this conspiratorial thinking never should have cropped up in the first place.