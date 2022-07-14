Blumhouse Crosses $5 Billion At The Global Box Office

Blumhouse Productions, the studio known for horror films such as "The Purge," "Sinister," and "Get Out" (among many, many others) has just crossed a gigantic milestone. The studio, founded by executive and producer Jason Blum, has officially passed the $5 billion mark at the global box office, marking a truly incredible run in the movie business — a run that has birthed multiple franchises, Oscar-winning hits, and helped the careers of many major filmmakers working in the business today. This is a big deal.

According to The Numbers, Blumhouse's films have made a combined $5,000,126,363, with the recent success of "The Black Phone" pushing the total over the top. That film, directed by Scott Derrickson and written by C. Robert Cargill, is the perfect example of what Blumhouse does best: make movies with minimal risk and maximum profit potential. The film cost $18 million to produce and has already amassed $102 million worldwide — and it still has yet to open in a few major territories. Those are returns most studios would dream of. In the pandemic era? It's time to pop the champagne.

That is but one of the many, many success stories that Blumhouse has been attached to over the years. Universal Pictures has released a great many of the company's films, but Blum is also the man who helped get the "Paranormal Activity" franchise going, with that series greatly benefitting Paramount Pictures' bottom line over the last decade-plus, to the tune of $890 million globally to date. Again, that's just one brick in the mighty wall that is Blumhouse.