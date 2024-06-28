Here's Why A Grand Theft Auto Movie Never Happened

There was a time when video game movies were something of a joke. Hollywood inevitably tried to adapt popular games for the big screen beginning in the '90s with the disastrous live-action "Super Mario Bros." movie but, for the most part, they were almost always bad. Even the "Resident Evil" franchise, which was commercially successful, never churned out a single critical hit. Things have changed but it's only in recent years that the tide has begun to turn. That's precisely why we never got a "Grand Theft Auto" movie, despite lots of interest from various studios over the years.

Former head writer and VP of creativity at Rockstar Games Dan Houser, who also co-founded the successful gaming company, recently spoke with The Ankler about Hollywood's attempts to turn "Grand Theft Auto" into a movie. Houser explained that, "After a few awkward dates, we'd ask [the executives], why would we do this?" The answer to that question was "because you get to make a movie." That didn't set well, as Houser explained.

"We'd be like, no, what you've described is you making a movie and us having no control and taking a huge risk that we're going to end up paying for with something that belongs to us."

Studios had their own ideas of how to tackle popular video game IP for the big screen, assuming they could do it well without the creatives behind the games involved. That's how we end up with major misfires like "Doom." The brass at the studios assumed Rockstar would jump at the chance to get a movie made. Houser and the rest of the team knew that was a shortsighted way of thinking.