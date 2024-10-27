The 5 Biggest Controversies In The Sonic Franchise

Every video game movie adaptation announcement comes with incredible scrutiny from fans skeptical that their favorite game will be poorly represented, but few got the level of vitriol as the first trailer for 2020's "Sonic the Hedgehog." As soon as the trailer was released, fans took to social media to share in their horror at the sight of nightmare-fuel "realistic" live-action Sonic, a spawn from hell that had un-conjoined eyes, a creepy face, and giant human teeth for some reason. It was horrible and it nearly killed the movie before it even opened in theaters. The design, known as "Ugly Sonic," was even the subject of the best joke in the "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" movie.

After "Sonic" fans bullied everyone involved with the film, Paramount Pictures caved in and it was decided that Sonic would undergo a huge redesign for the film. Everyone from the cast to director Jeff Fowler and producer Tim Miller were forced to address the redesign and save face to make it clear they never intended to make Sonic so horrifying to behold. "When the s*** hit the fan, I went over there and said, 'The most important thing to do, man, is say, 'I f***ed up,'" Miller said shortly after the "Sonic" redesign was finished. "The fans have a voice in this too. There's a right way to listen."

It's been reported that the redesign added $5 million to the movie's budget (according to IndieWire). Then again, given how lucrative the film was (bringing in over $302 million at the box office against a $90 million budget), it was arguably some very well spent millions.