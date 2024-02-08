Idris Elba Gets His Own Sonic The Hedgehog Spinoff Series With The Knuckles Trailer

You've seen these super-powered critters save the world a time or two, but what America and the world at large really want to know is ... what do they do on their day off? Apparently, for alien heroes with a taste for battle, that involves makeshift gladiatorial arenas and a never-ending quest for vengeance. That's courtesy of the popular breakout character from "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," which featured Idris Elba's dulcet tones as the voice of Knuckles. Now, ahead of this year's release of the third "Sonic" film, everybody's favorite red echidna is getting his own spin-off series titled, fittingly enough, "Knuckles."

The much more serious-minded character was a natural choice to expand the "Sonic" universe in live-action, but Paramount threw everyone a curveball when it was announced that the "Knuckles" spinoff would take the form of a streaming series on Paramount+. But if it wasn't already clear before, it should be by now: Video game movies and shows are well and truly taking over, potentially filling the void that's been left by increasingly disappointing comic book adaptations in recent months. Fast-forward a couple of years after the first "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie cleaned up at the box office and, well, we've managed to end up in a place where getting a "Knuckles" series billed as a "six-episode event" has become the norm. Welcome to the future, folks.

You can check out the new trailer for "Knuckles" above.