Director Christopher Nolan Holds An Impressive Box Office Record
In terms of modern filmmaking, it's hard to do better than Christopher Nolan. Even dating back to his early works such as "The Prestige" and "Memento," it was clear that this man was something special. Everyone is going to have their favorites and yes, to an extent, film is a subjective medium. That said, Nolan's broad critical acclaim coupled with his ability to deliver a commercial hit makes him unrivaled in the 2000s. Rather quantifiably, he has proven himself to be the most consistently bankable director working in Hollywood today, and one pretty eye-popping stat proves it.
Nolan had a run from 2008 to 2017 that was, in a word, ridiculous. That run includes the $1 billion beloved blockbuster smash "The Dark Knight," his mind-bending thriller "Inception," DC's one-time highest-grossing movie ever "The Dark Knight Rises," the ambitious modern sci-fi classic "Interstellar," and his acclaimed World War II epic "Dunkirk." Crucially, each of those five films made at least $500 million worldwide. That makes him the only director in history to have five movies in a row pass that mark, which was recently brought to my attention by Reddit user naughtyrobot725 on the r/boxoffice subreddit.
Amazingly, no other director has come all that close to matching this mark. Had Michael Bay not taken a break from the "Transformers" franchise to make smaller films like "Pain and Gain" ($87.3 million worldwide) and "13 Hours" ($69.4 million worldwide), he would have done so with a single franchise. James Cameron currently has three in a row with "Titanic" ($2.2 billion worldwide), "Avatar" ($2.9 billion worldwide), and "Avatar: The Way of Water" ($2.3 billion). After the next two "Avatar" movies hit theaters, Cameron will join this club. For the moment though, Nolan stands alone.
Even more amazing? Had the pandemic not gotten in the way of "Tenet" ($366 million worldwide), Nolan's run may well have extended to seven films, as the Best Picture-winner "Oppenheimer" made damn near $1 billion worldwide in 2023. But what happened in 2020 just goes to show how hard it is to keep a hot streak like this alive for so long.
Christopher Nolan is the modern king of the box office
Even a titan like Steven Spielberg, arguably one of the most successful commercial filmmakers in history, never managed to get that streak to even two in a row. That said, this stat doesn't take inflation into account, which would get some of Spielberg's classics like "Saving Private Ryan" and "Jaws" past that mark. In any case, Nolan has proven his worth to Hollywood as a guy who can make prestige pictures that also have great appeal with moviegoers. That's not easy to come by, to put it mildly.
Nolan's run is even more impressive when we consider just how much money some of those movies made. "Inception" was one of the biggest non-franchise movies ever pulling in a staggering $828 million. "Interstellar" is another shining example, making $681 million in its day, and becoming a hit again recently in re-release, bringing its running total closer to $750 million.
Then there's "The Dark Knight Rises," which outdid its predecessor with $1.08 billion globally. Though not as roundly beloved as Nolan's previous take on Batman, it was a true cinematic event — albeit one that delivered a conclusion when Warner Bros. was trying to start a full DC universe on screen. But that wasn't Nolan's problem. He did his job and did it well.
"Oppenheimer" proved that, even in the pandemic era, Nolan could still deliver a massive hit on his own terms, defying most conventional logic that the rest of Hollywood is trying to work with (or against) today. That makes him an asset to Universal Pictures where he's set up his next movie, an adaptation of "The Odyssey" with a star-studded cast set to hit theaters in 2026. Can he turn that old-school epic into a hit? The numbers suggest we most certainly shouldn't bet against it.
