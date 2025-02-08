Director Christopher Nolan Holds An Impressive Box Office Record

In terms of modern filmmaking, it's hard to do better than Christopher Nolan. Even dating back to his early works such as "The Prestige" and "Memento," it was clear that this man was something special. Everyone is going to have their favorites and yes, to an extent, film is a subjective medium. That said, Nolan's broad critical acclaim coupled with his ability to deliver a commercial hit makes him unrivaled in the 2000s. Rather quantifiably, he has proven himself to be the most consistently bankable director working in Hollywood today, and one pretty eye-popping stat proves it.

Nolan had a run from 2008 to 2017 that was, in a word, ridiculous. That run includes the $1 billion beloved blockbuster smash "The Dark Knight," his mind-bending thriller "Inception," DC's one-time highest-grossing movie ever "The Dark Knight Rises," the ambitious modern sci-fi classic "Interstellar," and his acclaimed World War II epic "Dunkirk." Crucially, each of those five films made at least $500 million worldwide. That makes him the only director in history to have five movies in a row pass that mark, which was recently brought to my attention by Reddit user naughtyrobot725 on the r/boxoffice subreddit.

Amazingly, no other director has come all that close to matching this mark. Had Michael Bay not taken a break from the "Transformers" franchise to make smaller films like "Pain and Gain" ($87.3 million worldwide) and "13 Hours" ($69.4 million worldwide), he would have done so with a single franchise. James Cameron currently has three in a row with "Titanic" ($2.2 billion worldwide), "Avatar" ($2.9 billion worldwide), and "Avatar: The Way of Water" ($2.3 billion). After the next two "Avatar" movies hit theaters, Cameron will join this club. For the moment though, Nolan stands alone.

Even more amazing? Had the pandemic not gotten in the way of "Tenet" ($366 million worldwide), Nolan's run may well have extended to seven films, as the Best Picture-winner "Oppenheimer" made damn near $1 billion worldwide in 2023. But what happened in 2020 just goes to show how hard it is to keep a hot streak like this alive for so long.