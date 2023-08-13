The 15 Highest-Grossing Non-Franchise Movies Of All Time
These days, it feels like so many major Hollywood movies are based on preexisting properties or serving as sequels, prequels, or remakes to popular films that there's no room for fresh ideas. Fortunately, movies based on original concepts do still make an impact on the film industry and continue to garner critical acclaim and commercial support at the box office. Looking back through cinema history, those movies that made their mark without becoming a franchise stand out as truly special experiences.
For the purposes of this article, a movie is considered a franchise if it has at least one follow-up, including follow-ups in active development. Movies are additionally considered franchises if they're based on television series, direct-to-video films, or products, like "Barbie." Movies that receive a line of tie-in merchandising, a non-film adaptation, or that are literary adaptations are not considered franchises here. So, with those provisions, let's rank the highest grossing non-franchise films in box office history.
15. Life of Pi
Yann Martel's 2001 novel "Life of Pi" is a surreal odyssey on the high seas that finds young shipwreck survivor Pi Patel sharing a lifeboat with an adult tiger. Director Ang Lee adapts Martel's tale of survival and compassion — with its twist ending — into an Academy Award-winning 2012 film of the same name. Working closely with visual effects company Rhythm & Hues Studios, Lee presents the maritime portion of "Life of Pi" like a lush watercolor painting come to life. Widely acclaimed, "Life of Pi" went on to be nominated for Best Picture while Lee won the Academy Award for Best Director, lauded for filming the presumably unfilmable.
"Life of Pi" feels like a postmodern fairytale, full of allegory and fantastical sights as Pi and the tiger make their arduous voyage together. Lee connects spirituality with nature throughout the movie, a theme that played particularly well with audiences overseas. Earning over $484 million in foreign markets, "Life of Pi" saw particularly strong box office performance in China and India. The film's total box office eventually came out to over $609 million, the highest in Lee's entire career.
14. Ratatouille
A cynical view might suggest that Pixar Animation Studios is in the business of creating new franchises for Disney, but the quality of their movies more than speaks for itself. One film that hasn't been endlessly mined for its franchise potential, unlike "Toy Story" or "Cars," is 2007's "Ratatouille." Prolific Pixar filmmaker Brad Bird directed the animated movie, set within a renowned restaurant in the heart of Paris. Amateur chef Linguini adopts a rat named Remy when it becomes tastefully clear that Remy is a bona fide culinary prodigy.
With its underlying themes about artistic expression and its warm, romantic depiction of Paris, "Ratatouille" won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Patton Oswalt's starring voice role as Remy provides the film with a wry sense of wit and is a subtle highlight to the whole movie. "Ratatouille" went on to become the sixth highest-earning film of 2007, taking in over $623 million worldwide. This makes it the seventh highest-earning Pixar film overall, and the second highest not to become a franchise, kicking off a bold and daring era for the studio.
13. Hancock
The summer of 2008 saw the release of "Iron Man," "The Dark Knight," and a very different kind of superhero movie in "Hancock." Directed by Peter Berg and starring Will Smith, "Hancock" finds the eponymous super-powered ne'er-do-well trying to rebrand himself as Los Angeles' greatest hero. Just as Hancock begins to successfully rehabilitate his public image, he learns more about his mysterious past while facing fluctuations with his powers. The postmodern superhero movie earned over $629 million at the global box office, outperforming "Iron Man" and the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in worldwide gross.
"Hancock" marks Smith's greatest commercial success outside of a franchise like "Independence Day" or "Men in Black." Ironically, it feels like it would've benefitted coming out a couple years later, when the superhero genre would be at its apex. Still, "Hancock" delivers a wry deconstruction of the genre, focusing on things like super-powered collateral damage years before "Man of Steel." Though not as memorable as Smith's usual blockbuster fare, "Hancock" wound up just as successful in its own right.
12. The Martian
Between such influential science fiction films as "Alien" and "Blade Runner," filmmaker Ridley Scott has proven himself more than adept at depicting the dark side of the genre. However, his 2015 movie "The Martian" provides a more feel-good approach to the realities of surviving on a harsh planet. This lighter sci-fi effort for Scott certainly paid off, with "The Martian" earning over $630 million at the global box office, making it his highest-grossing film, franchise or not, to date. The movie adapts Paul Weir's 2011 novel of the same name, boasting a stellar script and an all-star cast led by Matt Damon.
After astronaut Mark Watney (Damon) is accidentally abandoned on Mars, he draws from his scientific know-how to survive with his limited supplies. When NASA realizes Watney is alive, they scramble to devise a way to safely bring him back home. Damon's affable lead performance keeps sight of the stakes while making "The Martian" an enjoyable experience no matter how dire the situation gets. "The Martian" is an effective reminder that not all smart movies have to take themselves so seriously, and shows a completely new side to Scott's filmmaking prowess.
11. The Sixth Sense
Though today filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan is among the industry's most recognizable names, he lived in obscurity for much of the '90s. This changed with the release of his 1999 movie "The Sixth Sense," which catapulted him and his unique storytelling sensibilities into the Hollywood mainstream. Bruce Willis stars as a child psychologist whose latest patient, played by Haley Joel Osment, claims he can see dead people. Earning an impressive $293 million domestically, "The Sixth Sense" was an even bigger hit overseas, bringing its global box office total over $672 million.
The clip of Osment whispering that he can see dead people became the most iconic snippet from "The Sixth Sense," viral before the meme era. "The Sixth Sense" laid the template for future Shyamalan movies, from the way he shoots scary scenes to his tradition of a twist ending. "The Sixth Sense" went on to become the second highest-earning movie of 1999 and the highest non-franchise film, topped only by "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace."
10. Forrest Gump
Tom Hanks followed up his Oscar-winning performance in 1993's "Philadelphia" the following year with "Forrest Gump." Pairing Hanks for the first time with director Robert Zemeckis, the 1994 film adapts Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. "Forrest Gump" stars Hanks as the titular intellectually challenged protagonist who finds himself at key points in mid-20th century American history. This leads Gump to brush shoulders with historical figures like JFK and John Lennon throughout the turbulent '60s and '70s.
"Forrest Gump" uses then-cutting edge visual technology to insert Hanks into archival footage and interact with the famous faces that Gump encounters. While certainly a crowd-pleasing novelty, Hanks' innocently easygoing performance as Gump, juxtaposed with a tragic love story, is the true highlight. Hanks and Zemeckis each earned Academy Awards for their work on "Forrest Gump," with the film itself also winning Best Picture. More than just a critical darling, "Forrest Gump" earned over $678 million at the global box office, second that year only to "The Lion King."
9. Gravity
Apparently the best route to non-franchise box office success is via outer space survivalist movies. This certainly holds true for 2013's "Gravity," directed by Alfonso Cuarón and starring Sandra Bullock, with nearly the entire film set perilously in space. Bullock plays astronaut Ryan Stone, whose first spacewalk is interrupted by a growing debris field orbiting Earth. Hurtling through space at a deadly velocity, the debris destroys Stone's space shuttle and leaves her stranded, with a rapidly diminishing oxygen supply.
Praised for its quick pace and clever technical presentation, "Gravity" earned Academy Award nominations for Best Picture and Best Actress, with Cuarón winning Best Director. Audiences similarly embraced the film, with "Gravity" making over $723 million at the worldwide box office during its initial run. Virtually unrelenting once the action picks up, "Gravity" keeps the viewer breathless while Bullock carries the film on her capable shoulders as the story soars. As a testament to its quality, "Gravity" outperformed both DC and Marvel at the box office, earning more than "Man of Steel" and "Thor: The Dark World."
8. Interstellar
Yes, there are two very different movies on this list in which Matt Damon plays an astronaut stranded by himself for a prolonged period. Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Christopher Nolan directed, produced, and co-wrote 2014's "Interstellar," placing humanity on a race against time to find a planet capable of sustaining life. The movie stars Matthew McConaughey as astronaut Joseph Cooper, who leads an expedition through a wormhole to find a viable planet for relocating humanity. Initially earning over $677 million worldwide, theatrical re-releases place the current box office total for "Interstellar" at over $773 million.
From cosmic sequences entering wormholes to a watery planet perpetually beset by tidal waves, "Interstellar" is Nolan at his most visually ambitious. Yet for all the sci-fi spectacle, Nolan never loses sight of the human heart at the core of his story, specifically the relationship between Cooper and his daughter Murph (played by Jessica Chastain, Mackenzie Foy, and Ellen Burstyn at various stages of her life). Nolan sometimes gets a bad rap for occasionally being too emotionally cold, but "Interstellar" has some of his most heartbreaking scenes ever committed to film.
7. 2012
Master of disaster spectacle Roland Emmerich capitalized on the theory that the world would end in 2012 for his 2009 film "2012." The movie features a large ensemble cast, led by John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Thandiwe Newton, and follows a small group of specialists trying to warn the government that a solar flare is affecting Earth's core, resulting in volatile climate events around the globe. With only three years to act until the natural disasters are poised to escalate to an extinction-level event, the world governments construct arks to save a portion of humanity.
Like much of Emmerich's filmography, "2012" is a knowingly silly movie, despite the high-stakes story. Though the film endured tepid reviews and earned less than $167 million domestically, it received considerably more success with overseas markets. Having earned over $625 million in foreign territories, "2012" stands at a robust $791 million worldwide box office total. The movie is second only to "Independence Day" as the highest-earning in Emmerich's entire body of work to date.
6. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
After directing a string of blockbuster spectacles, filmmaker Steven Spielberg got more personal for his 1982 film "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." Inspired by an imaginary friend he developed after his parents' divorce, Spielberg's science fiction family flick has the titular alien stranded in Southern California. E.T. seeks refuge in a suburban home headed by a single mom, with the alien befriending adolescent Elliott (Henry Thomas). Elliott and E.T. form a deep empathic bond as they scramble to elude government authorities and return E.T. to his family.
When Spielberg initially shopped around the script for "E.T.," Columbia Pictures passed on it, considering it not commercially viable after the project ditched its original horror movie premise. Picked up by Universal Pictures, "E.T." became the highest-earning film of all time, earning $619 million at the worldwide box office and a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards. Spielberg surpassed his own box office record in 1993 with "Jurassic Park," which spawnedits own successful franchise for Universal. Theatrical re-releases have catapulted box earnings for "E.T." to over $792 million, though plans for a sequel were dropped by Spielberg to preserve the artistic integrity of the original movie.
5. Coco
In an era when virtually every Pixar success gets greenlit for sequels or spin-off programming, 2017's "Coco" remains relatively untouched beyond the movie itself. The animated feature follows a young boy named Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) who is drawn into a colorful vision of the afterlife while celebrating the Day of the Dead. This otherworldly odyssey leads Miguel to connect with his family, powered by a stirring mariachi soundtrack celebrating Mexican culture.
"Coco" is very much Pixar operating at the height of its prestigious powers, both critically and commercially. With its unique setting and heartfelt story spanning life and death, "Coco" has been universally praised by critics and audiences, earning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Outside of a planned stage musical adaptation and some theme park representation, Disney hasn't really given "Coco" the franchise treatment, at least not yet. "Coco" stands at an impressive $814 million global box office, making it another solid success for Pixar and an increasingly rare standalone project.
4. Hi, Mom
China has one of the largest moviegoing audiences and one of the most thriving film industries in the world, complete with its own multimillion-dollar blockbusters and franchises. The highest-grossing non-franchise film from the Middle Kingdom to date is 2021's "Hi, Mom," written, directed by, and starring filmmaker Jia Ling. Earning $848 million at the box office, "Hi, Mom" is the third highest-earning non-English language film, and the third highest-earning movie of 2021 worldwide.
After suffering a car accident that claims her mother's life, Jia Xiaoling (Ling) is transported to the year 1981. Befriending a younger version of her mother, Jia is determined to atone for disappointing her in the present by helping her achieve a better future. However, this plan includes providing her mother with a better husband, which naturally runs the risk of Jia never being born in the first place. "Hi, Mom" marks the resurgence of the Chinese film industry following the COVID-19 pandemic, and still stands as the third highest-grossing film in China.
3. Inception
In between helming the second and third installments of his "Dark Knight" trilogy, Christopher Nolan drew from his lifelong fascination with dreams for his 2010 blockbuster "Inception." Leonardo DiCaprio leads an all-star cast as Cobb, a man who steals information from high-profile figures' dreams and sells it to the highest bidder. When Cobb and his team are commissioned with implanting an idea into a corporate tycoon's mind, it leads to their greatest challenge yet. Delving into their mark's dreams, the intrepid crew finds mental defenses placing them in jeopardy as they go deeper into the subconscious.
What's particularly genius about "Inception" is that Nolan frames its science fiction premise and existential themes against a heist adventure. Through the use of dreams as a narrative device, "Inception" boasts immersive environments with set pieces that feature their own physics and warping of time. "Inception" was universally acclaimed, going on to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Earning over $828 million from the worldwide box office, "Inception" is currently Nolan's highest-earning film outside of his Batman movies.
2. Bohemian Rhapsody
Of all the music biopics to grace the silver screen, the biggest commercial hit of them all is 2018's "Bohemian Rhapsody." Covering the life and times of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, played with aplomb by Rami Malek, the movie boasts a rousing compilation of Queen's biggest hits. Though it endured criticism for director Bryan Singer's work and its creative liberties with history, "Bohemian Rhapsody" was a widespread critical success and champion of the box office. The movie earned a staggering $910 million worldwide, over $694 million of which from overseas markets.
"Bohemian Rhapsody" opens with the band forming in Great Britain in the early '70s. As Mercury becomes more open and honest about his sexuality, Queen is propelled to superstardom, culminating in an iconic performance at Live Aid in 1985. Malek won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Mercury, while the film was nominated for Best Picture. An effective portrait of a musical force gone too soon, "Bohemian Rhapsody" ranks as the highest-earning biopic of all time.
1. Titanic
The first movie to earn over $1 billion worldwide wasn't a superhero movie or an established franchise at all, but rather one based on a historical event. After helming a number of highly successful science fiction and action movies, filmmaker James Cameron chronicled the tragic sinking of the legendary ocean liner in "Titanic." Pairing Leonardo DiCaprio with Kate Winslet as ill-fated lovers Jack and Rose, "Titanic" is a blend of romance and disaster spectacle. Though Hollywood had huge doubts over its success, "Titanic" became the highest-grossing film of all time and won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
In its initial theatrical run, "Titanic" earned over $1.84 billion globally, a landmark achievement for the industry. Subsequent re-releases propelled its worldwide earnings to over $2.25 billion worldwide, currently the highest gross for any non-franchise movie and the fourth highest overall. Along with 2009's "Avatar" and its 2022 sequel, Cameron holds three out of four of the highest-earning movies of all-time, franchise or not.