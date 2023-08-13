The 15 Highest-Grossing Non-Franchise Movies Of All Time

These days, it feels like so many major Hollywood movies are based on preexisting properties or serving as sequels, prequels, or remakes to popular films that there's no room for fresh ideas. Fortunately, movies based on original concepts do still make an impact on the film industry and continue to garner critical acclaim and commercial support at the box office. Looking back through cinema history, those movies that made their mark without becoming a franchise stand out as truly special experiences.

For the purposes of this article, a movie is considered a franchise if it has at least one follow-up, including follow-ups in active development. Movies are additionally considered franchises if they're based on television series, direct-to-video films, or products, like "Barbie." Movies that receive a line of tie-in merchandising, a non-film adaptation, or that are literary adaptations are not considered franchises here. So, with those provisions, let's rank the highest grossing non-franchise films in box office history.