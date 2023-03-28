New Up Short To Play With Pixar's Elemental, Features Ed Asner's Final Role

For many years, it was customary that every new theatrical release from Pixar would include a short film as an opener for the film, usually sharing a similar tone or thematic idea with the feature film. The last one was 2018's "Bao," which eventually won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film and led to director Domee Shi helming her first feature, the breakout hit "Turning Red." Sadly, the tradition came to an end with the release of "Toy Story 4" in 2019, and if we're being honest, we've been missing it. Sure, Disney+ has been a fantastic outlet for fantastic short films out of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation studios, but there was always something magical about seeing a Pixar short before a feature — a cinematic appetizer to help the real world drift away and allow audiences to fully immerse themselves into a new, animated world.

While there's no word yet on whether or not the tradition is coming back for good, we've recently learned that the upcoming film "Elemental" will also feature a Pixar short called "Carl's Date," featuring the final performance of Ed Asner, who returned to voice Carl Fredricksen, first introduced to the world in 2009's "Up." The short was originally concocted as part of the Disney+ collection of "Dug Days" shorts featuring the beloved, talking golden retriever. However, due to the short film's themes of love and loss, the story was upgraded to satisfy audiences on the big screen. /Film's own Ethan Anderton attended a press day for "Elemental," where the media in attendance was given an exclusive preview of the entire short film. We're not here to spoil anything, but from the sounds of it, we might all need to take up stock in Kleenex.