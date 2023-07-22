Greta Gerwig's Barbie Breaks Every Single Hollywood Rule About 'Toy Movies'

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being discussed here wouldn't exist. This article also contains spoilers for "Barbie."

I was a casual Barbie girl growing up. I recall having a couple of dolls as a wee one and marveling at Barbie's a little-too-perfect beauty. Bratz were more my jam, as they were marketed as the diverse, grown-up, spunkier version of the all-American image of Barbie. It could be argued that all American girl dolls were created to either follow or respond to Barbie's template, and as time went on, girls (I'm generalizing with "girls" because of that pesky ol' gender binary) had their pick of which doll line they resonated most with. But even as doll variations have become more "mature," eclectic, and malleable to changing trends, something inevitably happens to the girls that play with them.

They grow up.

At a certain age, it's no longer cool or even socially acceptable for women to play with dolls or consume related media. "Girls mature faster than boys," and all that. I put my Bratz down for the final time at about 12, and I distinctly recall feeling as if even that age was holding on too long.

But why did I feel that way? Despite boys in my grade and older still proudly holding onto film and TV versions of their childhood heroes?