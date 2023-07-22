Almost All The Live-Action Batman Actors Come Together In McFarlane Toys' New Action Figure Pack
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
McFarlane Toys has been releasing endless amounts of action figures tied to every side of the DC Comics universe, from the pages of actual comics books to the big screen adaptations that span decades. Just recently, the toy creators got to dig into the past a little bit with the return of Michael Keaton from Tim Burton's "Batman" in "The Flash." Not only did the character return, albeit with a little more gray in his hair, but the original Batmobile is still hanging around the Batcave. McFarlane Toys brought them both back in action figure form, too, and we were lucky enough to get a closer look at the collectibles. But if you wanted more big screen Batman, there's more on the way.
This week, McFarlane Toys revealed a new Ultimate Movie Collection of action figures in honor of the WB 100 series celebrating 100 years of Warner Bros. Pictures. This collector's set features almost all of the live-action, big screen versions of the Dark Knight over the years, starting with Tim Burton's "Batman" from 1989 and stopping with Matt Reeves' "The Batman" with Robert Pattinson from 2022. Sadly, Warner Bros. and McFarlane didn't reach all the way back to Adam West's kooky version of Batman (though the classic 1966 series already has its own line of action figures), but they managed to include the lesser celebrated Val Kilmer and George Clooney alongside Ben Affleck from Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe and Christian Bale from Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy. See them all below!
Six Batmen? In this economy?
The new Batman Ultimate Movie Collection 6-Pack includes 7-inch action figures of Batman from "Batman," "Batman Forever," "Batman & Robin," "The Dark Knight," "Justice League," and "The Batman." The only downside is that the figures only come with one head sculpt rather than including heads featuring their unmasked faces. But even so, getting all of these Batman figures together makes for a pretty cool collector's set.
In case you haven't noticed, along with the six Batman figures, you're also getting a Bat Signal to display with them. What makes this Bat Signal even cooler is that it comes with four interchangeable discs that allow you to display certain Bat Symbols. There are only four because Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, and George Clooney all utilized the same Bat Symbol for their movies. And yes, the Bat Signal actually lights up.
Also included are six bases to make standing the figures up a little easier (and sometimes that can be difficult with McFarlane figures), as well as six collectible trading cards, one for each of the Batman variations. Combine these Batman figures with that recent Batmobile release from McFarlane Toys, and you've got yourself quite a Caped Crusader display for your collectible shelf.
You can pre-order the Batman Ultimate Movie Collection 6-Pack straight from McFarlane Toys for $119.99, or you can try Amazon or Entertainment Earth.