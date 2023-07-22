Almost All The Live-Action Batman Actors Come Together In McFarlane Toys' New Action Figure Pack

McFarlane Toys has been releasing endless amounts of action figures tied to every side of the DC Comics universe, from the pages of actual comics books to the big screen adaptations that span decades. Just recently, the toy creators got to dig into the past a little bit with the return of Michael Keaton from Tim Burton's "Batman" in "The Flash." Not only did the character return, albeit with a little more gray in his hair, but the original Batmobile is still hanging around the Batcave. McFarlane Toys brought them both back in action figure form, too, and we were lucky enough to get a closer look at the collectibles. But if you wanted more big screen Batman, there's more on the way.

This week, McFarlane Toys revealed a new Ultimate Movie Collection of action figures in honor of the WB 100 series celebrating 100 years of Warner Bros. Pictures. This collector's set features almost all of the live-action, big screen versions of the Dark Knight over the years, starting with Tim Burton's "Batman" from 1989 and stopping with Matt Reeves' "The Batman" with Robert Pattinson from 2022. Sadly, Warner Bros. and McFarlane didn't reach all the way back to Adam West's kooky version of Batman (though the classic 1966 series already has its own line of action figures), but they managed to include the lesser celebrated Val Kilmer and George Clooney alongside Ben Affleck from Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe and Christian Bale from Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy. See them all below!