The McFarlane Toys Batmobile For The Flash Movie Is A Simple Toy And A Solid Display Piece

Speaking of the cockpit, that's the only real feature that this vehicle comes with. A button on the hood snaps it open, and you can either slide it forward, just as the cockpit opens in the movie, or you can flip it upwards. Once open, the McFarlane Toys Batman figures fit inside. However, the figure just barely fits inside due to its height. You'll actually have to bend Batman's longer ears to fully close the hatch, but they won't stay bent once he's inside. There's just enough space under the top lip of the hatch for his ears to fit, but again, you'll have to shove his head in there to make it work.

Ethan Anderton

Otherwise, there's nothing else the Batmobile does. You'll see details in the plastic on the sides of the hood for the secret compartments where machine guns would pop up, but there's no actual compartment to open, and thus no mechanism to activate them.

While the turbine is on the back of the Batmobile, there's no glowing, orange light or sounds to add a little bit of a cool factor. The vehicle doesn't make any sounds at all. Just look at the bottom. It's about as basic as you can get.

Perhaps the most disappointing part is the lack of detail that typically accompanies McFarlane Toys products. While the Batmobile looks shiny and sleek on the outside, perfectly replicating the shape and style of the vehicle, the interior lacks any meticulous details.

Inside the cockpit, all the meters, dials, buttons, and whatnot are plainly silver. The painting detail is just lazy, and it's a shame there wasn't a way to incorporate some lights, or at the very least some stickers, in order to enhance the look of different parts of the vehicle. But honestly, it seems like this was made to be a fairly affordable display piece.