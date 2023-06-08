The Flash Movie Action Figures From McFarlane Toys Are Impressively Detailed But Lack Versatility

Bringing back Michael Keaton as Batman is a big draw for "The Flash," and that includes getting new action figures of Tim Burton's take on the Dark Knight, albeit with a suit that varies slightly from his last big screen outing in "Batman Returns." That's right, there are multiple versions of Michael Keaton's Batman from "The Flash" movie, but honestly, they could have easily gotten away with one.

The standard edition of Michael Keaton's Batman features the superhero in an updated version of the classic rubber suit with his cape and cowl intact. It's a cloth cape, which is a little bit frustrating because Keaton's version of the Caped Crusader wore a cape that looked like it has some weight to it. This is where they should have utilized the molded rubber cape, or at least some kind of pleather cape to give it a bit of texture. At the very least, the cape can be shifted to fall over the shoulders for a more menacing look or pulled slightly behind the shoulders for fighting stances. (Don't mind the seemingly shortened ears in the right photo below, it's just a side effect of iPhone's portrait mode blur.)

Ethan Anderton

Unfortunately, this Batman figure doesn't have a lot of dynamic poses. Again, the lack of rotating thighs makes action poses difficult to display without the included action figure stand. There are a few decent ways to pose Batman with the included accessories, a silver Batarang and grapnel gun, but otherwise, this Batman was basically made to simply stand. He's just too stiff to pose in any truly cool ways, and it would have been nice to have more articulation with a larger variety of Bat-gadgets included. So despite the fact that the body is shiny and sleek, with a cleanly painted Bat-symbol on the chest, I wish it offered a bit more flexibility.

Ethan Anderton

This is also what makes the so-called Gold Label version of Michael Keaton's Batman somewhat baffling. This version gives you the exact same Batman figure, but instead of having the cowl covering Bruce Wayne's face, you get Michael Keaton's likeness with gray hair. It's not a great sculpt of the actor's face, especially since it's missing the age wrinkles of a more seasoned Keaton, and it's not exactly great for display purposes either, especially when he comes with the exact same accessories. Couldn't they have at least included an empty cowl for him to hold? Even a chair for him to sit in, as if he's doing detective work in the Batcave, would have been nice. Instead, it's the same figure with Keaton's unmasked head, and that's just not good enough.

There's also a Ben Affleck version of Batman available from McFarlane Toys, but that one didn't get sent to us, so you'll have to seek that one out yourself.