NECA's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II Action Figures And Accessories Are Totally Bodacious
Over the past few years, NECA has been giving "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" fans plenty of reasons to whip out their wallets for an impressive assembly of action figures inspired by the beloved movies of the 1990s and the animated series. Easily one of the best collectible releases gave the original big screen versions of the Heroes in a Half-Shell exactly the kind of detailed action figures that fans have wanted to see for years, and all four of the turtles even came in a giant VHS-style box.
Now "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze" is about to get the same treatment, and there's an amazing box of extra accessories that you can get to go along with them. Check out the new "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" action figures from NECA and found out how you can get them below.
TMNT II: The Secret of the Ooze action figures are coming
First up, NECA will be releasing all four of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" as they appear in "Secret of the Ooze" inside of a box that looks exactly like the VHS slipcase from the film's home video release back in 1991. The box set of all the action figures is priced at $150.
In addition to the turtles themselves, who have head sculpts that perfectly recreate their look in the blockbuster sequel, there are a ton of accessories for each of them. Since the studio tried to make the movie a little more family friendly by not having the turtles use their weapons quite as often as they did in the first film, Donatello and Michelangelo come with their silly weapons of choice, including that weird squishy orange bat and Mikey's famous combat cold cuts. As for Raphael, he gets a bunch of pizza, including a slice that fits on his sai. Meanwhile, Leonardo gets the pivotal can of ooze from TGRI. There's also another can packaged alongside Donatello that's empty.
But the best assembly of accessories comes in a totally separate package that you'll have to buy separately.
The Secret of the Ooze is in the accessories!
After NECA released an accessory pack that was chockfull of items inspired by the original "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie, "The Secret of the Ooze" is getting the same treatment with this set of goodies that will set you back $60.
In this package, you'll find a bunch of items that are littered throughout the sequel: a computer, a payphone, a keytar, a broken ooze cannister, chips, more pizza, and even Donatello's broom fashioned into a double-sided mop, which will go great with that apron. But perhaps the best part of this accessory pack is the unmutated wolf and snapper turtle who became Tokka and Rahzar, the new villains that Shredder had created from the ooze. Speaking of which...
Tokka and Rahzar are back!
After being up for pre-order back in 2020 and sent out to buyers in 2021, the "Secret of the Ooze" villains Tokka and Rahzar will be available for pre-order once again. The details on these two characters are amazing, especially Tokka's spiky turtle shell. They even came with the trick donuts that the turtles brought in an attempt to reverse their mutation into deadly monsters. The Tokka and Rahzar two-pack can be yours for $80.
But how do you get your hands on any of these items? They will all be available for an open pre-order exclusively at The NECA Store online that will begin on March 22 at 11:00 AM ET and will run for two weeks until April 5 at 11am ET. That means these won't sell out, and you should have no problem getting your hands on them (though it will presumably be awhile before they end up actually being shipped). Even so, this is a nice change of pace from the original "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" four-pack of figures from the first movie. So get ready to have a shell of a great collection of action figures from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze."