NECA's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II Action Figures And Accessories Are Totally Bodacious

First up, NECA will be releasing all four of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" as they appear in "Secret of the Ooze" inside of a box that looks exactly like the VHS slipcase from the film's home video release back in 1991. The box set of all the action figures is priced at $150.

In addition to the turtles themselves, who have head sculpts that perfectly recreate their look in the blockbuster sequel, there are a ton of accessories for each of them. Since the studio tried to make the movie a little more family friendly by not having the turtles use their weapons quite as often as they did in the first film, Donatello and Michelangelo come with their silly weapons of choice, including that weird squishy orange bat and Mikey's famous combat cold cuts. As for Raphael, he gets a bunch of pizza, including a slice that fits on his sai. Meanwhile, Leonardo gets the pivotal can of ooze from TGRI. There's also another can packaged alongside Donatello that's empty.

But the best assembly of accessories comes in a totally separate package that you'll have to buy separately.