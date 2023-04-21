The Flash Has A Speed Force Of Merchandise: McFarlane Action Figures, Nano Suit Ring, Funko POPs & More

What would Batman be without his slate of wonderful toys? Of course the Dark Knight is coming back with an assortment of vehicles that will fit the McFarlane Toys action figure line.

First up, the Batmobile from Tim Burton's "Batman" is making a comeback, albeit with a few cosmetic tweaks here and there. This Batmobile is almost two-feet long, and will fit Michael Keaton's Batman figure right in the driver's seat, complete with canopy that slides open just like the actual vehicle. However, this one may be tricky to get ahold of, as a lot of pre-orders have already sold out. But it should become more readily available as "The Flash" release date gets closer, so just save up $59.99 for when the time comes.

McFarlane Toys

Next, you'll be able to take Batman soaring through the air in his new Batwing, with a wingspan that's nearly three-feet long. This is a huge vehicle that is inspired by the original Batwing from 1989's "Batman," but it's been given a more contemporary makeover. The Batwing also fits Batman (or whatever figure you want to fly it), and it comes with retractable landing gear, an easy to open cockpit, and boosters. This one will set you back a decent amount, because it costs $249.99.

McFarlane Toys

Finally, let's not forget that Batfleck is in this movie, and he's got a new vehicle too. The Batcycle sees some action in "The Flash," so of course McFarlane Toys is giving it a proper collectible. Ben Affleck's Batman can sit on this vehicle, and it has rotating wheels for maximum playability. After all, what would a Batcycle be with stationary wheels? If you're short on cash, this is the best option at just $29.99.