The Quirkiest Moments In Barbie Ranked

This post contains spoilers for "Barbie."

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie is a cinematic marvel. The first film in the newly-minted Mattel cinematic universe, "Barbie" mines corporate history and IP while still managing to be original, subversive, and even laugh-out-loud funny. Frankly, it's shocking the film got made at all, especially considering the fact that Will Ferrell plays a highly satirical version of Mattel's very own CEO. In fact, when she first read the script, star Margot Robbie's first thought was "We'll never make this movie," because of how much it pokes fun at the company behind the (in)famous doll.

Working under both the constraints of a big Hollywood studio and a billion-dollar toy corporation, Gerwig and her co-writer Noah Baumbach came up with a script that is wholesome enough to appeal to the bosses but witty enough to tickle even the most cynical of viewers. Robbie is perfection in the lead role, and the rest of the cast –- in particular Ryan Gosling, who gives an Oscar-worthy performance -– round out the "Barbie" universe with charm and heart.

"Barbie" is many things at once. It's a feminist parable, a corporate satire, an adventure movie, a story of self-empowerment, and even a musical. But if there's one word that best describes "Barbie," it's quirky. Despite its glossy look, the film is downright strange, and this off-kilter tone is what makes it so enjoyable. The movie is filled with cheeky oddities, so let's narrow it down a bit. Here's our ranking of the quirkiest moments in "Barbie."