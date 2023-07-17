Margot Robbie Was Surprised That Mattel Got 'On The Ride' With Barbie So Quickly

Cinema, like many other art forms, is a constant struggle between the financial and the creative forces that work to put each project on screen. The making of the buzz-worthy film "Barbie" was no exception — in fact, it was the perfect symbiosis. Writer-director Greta Gerwig has long been in the sphere of independent cinema as an actress and more recently as a filmmaker herself. When she was first tapped by star and producer Margot Robbie to make a film about the iconic doll, they were worried that there would be major pushback from Mattel executives that wanted their doll painted in a flattering light. Much to their surprise, the toy company provided a lot of creative freedom — more than they ever could have expected.

Robbie isn't just starring in the summer blockbuster, she has also been heavily involved in the creative process since the film's conception through her production company LuckyChap. The actress first met with Mattel higher-ups in 2018, and she was prepared for them to turn her away. She and Gerwig had a lot of ideas for the film, and not all of them depicted Barbie very favorably.

"In that very first meeting, we impressed upon Ynon [Kreiz, Mattel CEO] we are going to honor the legacy of your brand, but if we don't acknowledge certain things — if we don't say it, someone else is going to say it," Robbie revealed to Time. "So you might as well be a part of that conversation."

Mattel evidently took this advice to heart. The executives embraced some really critical moments and themes, even when some had their misgivings about how it might impact their product's sales and reputation.