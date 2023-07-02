Mattel Wanted A Barbie Scene Changed, But Greta Gerwig And Margot Robbie Talked Them Out Of It

Director Greta Gerwig's new film "Barbie," based on the popular Mattel toy from 1959, is due in theaters on July 21, 2023. Trailers depict the title character (Margot Robbie) living in a dream world of plastic homes and smiling friends all named Barbie. Barbie's world is also populated by multiple men named Ken, all of whom adore their Barbie counterparts with unflagging passion. The film is about what happens when Barbie has an existential crisis; Robbie's version of the character seems to be thinking about death for the first time. This causes her pink-colored fantasy world to fall apart, and leads her into the "real" world.

Out here in the real world, of course, Mattel is incredibly protective of its brand. It's unlikely that a multibillion-dollar toy company would license the film rights to Barbie to someone who would do nothing but criticize the toy and her cultural impact on the world. And, to be sure, there is a lot to criticize about Barbie. The doll's unrealistic body proportions have, in some studies, linked Barbie to body issues and eating disorders later in life. Barbie was also clearly rich, living in a mansion, shopping, buying clothes, and often engaging in mindless conspicuous consumption. Since 1959, Barbie has become a default bodily and lifestyle ideal in the American subconscious. Her ideal wasn't always healthy.

Gerwig and Robbie (who also produced) were well aware of the Barbie controversies, of course, but also of the inherent appeal of Barbie's smiling, eternally happy perfection. With "Barbie," Gerwig was keen on capturing both the childlike joy of the character, but also wanted to address some of the doll's long-standing issues. According to an interview with Time Magazine, Gerwig and Robbie briefly butted heads with a Mattel executive over the latter.