Margot Robbie Wouldn't Have Made Barbie If She Was The Only One

With "The Flash" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" both disappointing at the box office, this summer's blockbuster season has been pitched as a clash between two titans of the 20th century. In one corner, you have Barbara Millicent Roberts, better known as Barbie, the doll who first hit our shelves in 1959 and became one of the best-loved and most iconic toys in the world, now receiving a live-action big screen outing in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie."

In the other corner, you have the "Father of the atomic bomb" and Destroyer of Worlds J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who headed up the Manhattan Project and grappled with the prospect that his creation, which hastened the conclusion of the Second World War, could also end life on this planet. He gets the three-hour biopic treatment in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," with Cillian Murphy perfectly cast as the haunted genius.

Both films hit theaters on 21st July, a double-whammy that has become one of the most hotly anticipated cases of counter-programming in cinematic history and launched the phenomenon we now know as "Barbenheimer." Tom Cruise, who also has skin in the game this summer with "Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" has weighed in on the issue, endorsing both films by stating he plans to see both movies on their opening weekend.

It's a fascinating clash between two eagerly awaited films that couldn't be much more different in terms of subject matter, tone, and style. Arguably, "Barbie" might not have generated the buzz it has without the presence of Margot Robbie in the lead role. She looks perfectly cast and is sure to elevate the film with her star quality, intelligence, and comic timing, but she has revealed that she might not have taken the part under other circumstances.