Oppenheimer Has Opened The Door To A 'Post-Franchise' World, Says Christopher Nolan

Is that pure ego talking, or is Christopher Nolan actually onto something here? On the surface, it's easy to point out the obvious: "Oppenheimer" didn't do it entirely on its own. It owes at least some amount of credit to audiences flocking to see "Barbie" in theaters, who then turned around and made the opening weekend into a double feature with Nolan's latest. Similarly, it'd be silly to ignore the fact that many ticket buyers were influenced by marketing that heralded, among other things, "From the director of 'The Dark Knight' trilogy." That, as we all know, was the epitome of an IP-based franchise. Barbie and Batman teaming up to give "Oppenheimer" a boost doesn't quite line up with Nolan's idealistic narrative, does it?

Well, maybe it does! On the same podcast appearance, Nolan went on to say that, "Something like 'Oppenheimer' working, it gives other filmmakers a point of reference for how something can work in the marketplace that the studio can relate to." In other words, maybe this is just the start of Nolan's hopes for studios relying less on pre-existing IPs and more on the kinds of stories that filmmakers naturally want to tell. Then again, maybe Nolan leveling up the superhero boom with "The Dark Knight" back in 2008 is exactly why we're in this mess to begin with ... and now it's far too late to put the genie back in the bottle. That interpretation certainly lines up with those who watched "Oppenheimer" and came away with the idea that Nolan saw himself as the brilliant scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer — someone who had the best of intentions, but ended up creating an all-consuming monster.

As is typically the case with these conversations, the truth likely lies somewhere in the middle.