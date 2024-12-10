Christopher Nolan's Interstellar Is A Box Office Hit All Over Again 10 Years Later

If it wasn't already crystal clear that Christopher Nolan is box office gold, that was proven in a big way over the weekend. Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. re-released the filmmaker's 2014 sci-fi blockbuster "Interstellar" in theaters both in North America and overseas in honor of its 10-year anniversary. To say that the re-release went over well would be a bit of an understatement.

"Interstellar" made $4.6 million domestically in its first weekend of re-release, good enough to place sixth on the charts for the weekend. Most impressive of all? The film was only playing on 165 screens, most IMAX, meaning that it scored a ridiculous per-screen average close to $28,000. The showings were booked solid. This is especially interesting for a movie that was a little bit divisive in its day. /Film's original review of "Interstellar" questioned whether Nolan's film was "too ambitious."

Be that as it may, the film was a massive success in its original run, taking in $681 million worldwide. Time has clearly been kind to it. Case in point, the re-release has earned $26.9 million overseas to date. Thanks to all of its various re-releases over the years, the film now has a running total of $736.7 million and counting. As he proved with "Oppenheimer," Nolan is one of cinema's bulletproof box office bets. Audiences love his work and his name means something so far as selling tickets goes. That's hard to come by these days.

The film centers on an ex-pilot-turned-farmer named Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), who must leave his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. The stacked cast also includes a young Timothée Chalamet, Anne Hathaway ("Rachel Getting Married"), Jessica Chastain ("Zero Dark Thirty"), Topher Grace ("That '70s Show"), and Casey Affleck ("Gone Baby Gone").