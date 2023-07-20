One Of Christopher Nolan's Most Acclaimed Movies Was Only A Modest Box Office Hit

Christopher Nolan is far and away one of modern cinema's most celebrated filmmakers. Even viewers who hardly pay attention to the people behind the camera know his name — and they certainly know his movies. The man has been behind a number of massive hits, from top notch comic book fare like "The Dark Knight" to the war drama of "Dunkirk." Nolan can craft compelling originals in addition to working with established intellectual property, and his films also have a ridiculous track record of success. Collectively, the movies he's directed have made nearly $5 billion at the box office, and this summer's "Oppenheimer" will put it over the top. In short, he's a master of his craft.

But they can't all be $1 billion hits like "The Dark Knight." Even Nolan has managed to deliver a few more modest hits in his career, such as the 2006 sci-fi battle of the magical minds, "The Prestige." This film came at a time when Nolan's career was truly taking off, having just directed "Batman Begins." But what's interesting is that, for Nolan, a guy known for his blockbuster exploits, one of his most acclaimed original films was merely a modest success in its day.

Starring Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale, "The Prestige" was liked in its day, certainly, but has since widely been embraced by fans of the filmmaker's work as one of his finest achievements. On IMDb, it carries a higher rating than "Dunkirk," "Batman Begins," "The Dark Knight Rises," "Insomnia," "Following," and "Memento." Most of those were bigger hits, save for Nolan's low key early work with "Following" and "Memento," but the love for "The Prestige" is palpable. It's just fascinating that it also made nearly seven times less than "Inception" did at the box office.