15 Years Later, Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Is Somehow Better Than You Remember

Let's wind the clock back 15 years. The term "shared universe" wasn't part of the pop culture lexicon yet. Superhero movies as a whole were still only on the verge of being taken seriously again by skeptical mass audiences. And Warner Bros. gave Christopher Nolan a blank check to turn his next "Batman" movie into a blockbuster crime drama that would change the face of this "genre" forever.

A decade and a half later, it's become obvious — and maybe even a little trite — to point out the merits of "The Dark Knight." If anything, years of holding up this shockingly grounded and straightforward sequel as the pinnacle of the genre has led to some reflexive pushback against it. Yes, the late Heath Ledger's performance was every inch as Oscar-worthy as the Academy voters made it out to be ... but take him out of the movie, the complaint goes, and suddenly it wouldn't be even half as good. (That's not how movies work, people!) Or take the fact that, in reality, it's not really a Batman movie ... just a movie that happens to have Batman in it. (Whatever that means.) And then there's the hot take that the gritty, adults-only realism Nolan prioritized here ended up having a debilitating effect on how future storytellers approached comic book media in live-action for decades to come. (Alright, yeah, I can't disagree with this one.)

But a closer look at the film, with the benefit of years of hindsight, reminds us exactly why it earned its place at the top of everyone's superhero movie rankings. Every idea Nolan plays with hits as hard as ever. And as early as the opening sequence, it's clear we're in supremely confident hands. Here's why "The Dark Knight" is even better than you remember.