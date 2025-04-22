The Animated Batman Movie You Didn't Know Was A Prequel To The Dark Knight

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a Batman fan (or even if you aren't), you must've heard of Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" Trilogy. Led by Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne, these three movies — "Batman Begins," "The Dark Knight," and "The Dark Knight Rises" — have raised the bar for every Batman movie made since. But are there truly only three Dark Knight movies?

The 2008 animated feature "Batman: Gotham Knight" was released as a tie-in to "The Dark Knight." Warner Bros. sold the film as a prequel to their new blockbuster, set between "Batman Begins" and "The Dark Knight."

"Gotham Knight" is not a single-feature, but an anthology of six shorts, each one with a different director and writer. The six shorts lead into each other, forming a narrative thread but still an episodic one. The shorts, which offer treats for both Batman and anime fans, are as follows:

"Have I Got A Story For You," animated by Studio 4°C (who would later produce the "Berserk: Golden Age Arc" films), and written by Josh Olson (writer of "A History of Violence"). "Crossfire," animated by the legendary Production I.G. (production company for "Ghost in the Shell") and written by prolific comic writer Greg Rucka. Advertisement "Field Test," animated by Bee Train ("Noir") and written by Jordan Goldberg. "In Darkness Dwells," animated by Madhouse (which has made some Batman-esque anime like "Death Note," serial killer thriller "Monster," and "Black Lagoon") and written by David S. Goyer, the screenwriter of the "Dark Knight" films. "Working Through Pain," animated by Studio 4°C, written by comic writer Brian Azzarello. "Deadshot," animated by Madhouse, written by Alan Burnett, a prolific writer/producer on "Batman: The Animated Series."

"Batman: Gotham Knight" has been compared to "The Animatrix" in structure and style, for good reason. But "Matrix" creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski were directly involved in "The Animatrix" as writers and producers. Nolan had no such involvement in "Gotham Knight" — so does it deserve to be considered canon?