One Game Of Thrones Actor Was Recast And Fans Totally Missed It

"Game of Thrones" had its share of recastings — they were inevitable with a production and an ensemble as sprawling as the show had. The series had two Daario Naharises (Ed Skrein and then Michiel Huisman) and three Gregor Cleganes (Conan Stevens, Ian Whyte, and finally Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson). After season 2, "Game of Thrones" also recast both of the younger Lannister-Baratheon siblings, Myrcella (Aimée Richardson and then future "First Omen" star Nell Tiger Free) and King Tommen (Callum Wharry and Dean Charles Chapman). Even Daenerys Targaryen was played by Tamzin Merchant, not Emilia Clarke, in the unaired (and then remade) "Game of Thrones" pilot.

One "Game of Thrones" recasting might have slipped your notice, though, because both successive actors were buried beneath make-up. That recasting would be the Night King, leader of the undead White Walkers. In seasons 4 and 5, the Night King was played by Welsh actor Richard Brake; you might recognize him as Joe Chill (murderer of Bruce Wayne's parents) from "Batman Begins," or his later role as the evil Frank in the 2022 horror film "Barbarian."

But Brake's schedule meant he couldn't return for season 6. Specifically, he had a recurring part on Kurt Sutter's historical drama "The Bastard Executioner." That show, set in 14th century Wales, seemed very much like it was trying to ride the "Game of Thrones" wave, but was swiftly canceled. Brake is fine with how it turned out, though, feeling he would've lost other opportunities had he been bound to "Game of Thrones." Plus, he's part of the small "Game of Thrones" season 8 fan-club (him and Peter Dinklage). As he told Consequence in 2019:

"I did watch the end of the season. I didn't know ahead of time what was gonna happen, but I love the way my character ended up dying because Arya was always my favorite. I wasn't surprised. I thought it was a brilliant development, actually."

The Night King killed by Arya Stark in season 8's "The Long Night" was played by stuntman Vladimir Furdik. Rather than the ethereal Others of George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Ice And Fire" books, "Game of Thrones" changed their White Walkers into hideous ice zombies. The Night King was no exception, but his bald head had horns in the shape of a crown, instead of flowing white hair like his generals. Brake and Furdik aren't exactly twins, but the consistent make-up design meant the differences are small enough to overlook.