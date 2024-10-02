Why Game Of Thrones Replaced Its Original Daenerys Actress With Emilia Clarke

In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Merchant picked open the Daenerys scab and gave the outlet the lowdown on her extremely early departure from the series. Merchant knew something was off when she shot the wedding night scene, where she has sex with her brawny husband Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa). The actor had her doubts going in, and filming this scene only confirmed them. As she told EW:

"Shooting that pilot was a really great lesson. It was an affirmation about listening to my instincts and following them, because I tried to back out of that situation and, during the contract process, I did back out. I was talked back into it by some persuasive people. Then I found myself naked and afraid in Morocco and riding a horse that was clearly much more excited to be there than I was."

Yes, the shooting of the Daenerys-Khal coupling was disrupted by an erect horse penis. That's some kind of an omen.

HBO executive Michael Lombardo concurs with Merchant that something was off between her and Momoa, though co-executive producer and writer Bryan Cogman only had praise for the Daenerys that wasn't. "I thought Tamzin did a really good job," said Cogman. It's hard to say why things didn't work out. Ultimately, it's obvious Emilia Clarke was born to play that part."

As for Merchant, she ultimately landed on her feet with a long-running main role on "Carnival Row." Looking back, she can laugh and treat that as a hiccup in her career.

"It was a lesson that if my guts are telling me a story isn't something I'm excited to tell, then I shouldn't try to be excited just because other people are telling me that I should be excited. I didn't have any training as an actor, I only have my instincts. And what excites me and what drives me is a compelling story and a compelling character. So for me, Game of Thrones was never that. I think it's a testament to Emilia Clarke for making that role iconic — she was obviously excited to tell that story, and she was epic and excellent. But for me, it wasn't in my heart to tell it."

The horse evidently disagrees, but this is Hollywood. Everyone from the top exec down to, apparently, the animal cast has an opinion.