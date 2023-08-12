Game Of Thrones' Failed First Pilot Has An Eerie Connection To The Real-Life Titanic

One of the stranger things about the history of "Game of Thrones" is that two pilots were filmed for the series. General practice in television is that a network will order one episode of a show to see how it turns out. A test subject, if you will. Based on the success of that pilot, they will green light the series or can it. Rarer are the instances of a pilot being shot and not going well, but the network has some faith in the show that they opt to shoot a new pilot for the series. This is what happened with "Star Trek" all the way back in the 1960s, where the original pilot, "The Cage" (which didn't even include Captain Kirk), was shelved and a new pilot, "Where No Man Has Gone Before," was made and aired as the show's third episode.

"Game of Thrones" is another one of these shows. Unlike "Star Trek," the stories of the two pilots for the series adapted from George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" books were somewhat similar, but in execution, they were quite different. Jennifer Ehle played Catelyn Stark, and Tamzin Merchant played Daenerys Targaryen. King's Landing didn't appear in order to save money. The White Walkers' design was universally panned. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were inexperienced people helming a television show and weren't entirely sure what they were doing. Luckily, HBO let them redo it all, and only a few things from that original pilot made their way into the actual first episode.

Perhaps they should have seen a disaster incoming with that first pilot, as the studio they filmed it in sat atop the ground on which the ill-fated Titanic was built.