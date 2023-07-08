Star Trek's First Pilot Deviated From The Norm - And NBC Wasn't Happy With That

The original "Star Trek" pilot, produced in 1966, was never meant to be seen by the public. The episode, called "The Cage," starred Jeffrey Hunter as the serious and temperamental Captain Christopher Pike, commander of the U.S.S. Enterprise. One of his officers was a Vulcan named Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and his first officer, referred to only as Number One, was played by Majel Barrett. Laurel Goodwin played the captain's personal yeoman and John Lormer played Dr. Theodore Haskins, the Enterprise's chief medical officer.

"The Cage" was about Pike being taken captive by a mysterious species of large-brained psychics called Talosians. They held him in a glass cage and explored his unfamiliar human emotions by projecting psychic illusions into his brain. When they didn't get the results they wanted, the Talosians abducted other Enterprise crew members as well. Pike also found a compatriot in the form of another prisoner, a woman named Vina (Susan Oliver). Eventually, Pike proves to the Talosians that humans don't do well in captivity; our agency is too important to us.

When "The Cage" was rejected by NBC, show creator Gene Roddenberry was given a chance to recast and reshoot a new pilot, so long as it adhered to studio notes. Roddenberry reworked the series to be about a new character, Captain Kirk (William Shatner), and a new crew. Mr. Spock was the only character to carry over from the original pilot. "The Cage" was to be shelved indefinitely.

The aforementioned studio notes were plentiful, but in brief, were intensely critical of how cerebral "Star Trek" was. Where was the action? Roddenberry recalls the notes in a passage from "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The first 25 Years," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross.