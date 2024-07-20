Ginger Had To Be Totally Changed When Tina Louise Joined Gilligan's Island

"Gilligan's Island" wasn't the most sophisticated television series ever to beam into our living rooms. For three seasons between 1964 and 1967 (and over decades of syndication thereafter), viewers turned in to watch seven castaways stranded on an uncharted island somewhere far off the coast of Hawaii attempt and inevitably fail to find their way back to civilization. In just about every case, their endeavors were bungled by Gilligan (Bob Denver), an energetic young shipmate with a heart of gold and a headful of rocks.

The show never deviated from this stupidly simple setup (despite the network's initial efforts), but it was so good-naturedly silly and energetically performed that you excused the rigid repetition. Kids loved the broadly visual gags, while parents could appreciate the ensemble chemistry generated between old pros like Jim Backus, Alan Hale, Jr. and Natalie Schafer.

Ensemble dynamics are tricky things. When casting a sitcom this formulaic, creators and casting directors are looking for very specific types. They make their lists, and mix and match available actors until they find the best possible fit. Rarely do they deviate from how the character is written on the page to cater to a talented performer's very different strengths.

For "Gilligan's Island" creator Sherwood Schwartz, Tina Louise possessed that kind of talent. In going with his gut, he allowed Louise to display her considerable comedic talents and become many a young couch potato's first TV crush.