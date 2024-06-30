CBS Wanted To Remove The Titular Island From Gilligan's Island

When Sherwood Schwartz first came up with the idea for his 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island," he was less concerned with its uncharted tropical island setting as he was with cramming people with disparate backgrounds into a situation where they couldn't leave each other. He initially liked the idea of making a workplace drama, but, he felt, that wasn't isolated enough. He eventually figured that if a varied cast of characters was stranded, alone, in a remote location, then comedy and story would naturally follow.

Schwartz developed his concept into "Gilligan's Island," wherein a tour boat captain (Alan Hale), his first officer (Bob Denver), a millionaire (Jim Backus), his wife (Natalie Schafer), a professional actress (Tina Louise), a farm girl (Dawn Wells), and a scientist (Russell Watson) take a Hawai'ian sea tour, only to be pulled off course by bad weather and stranded on a lost island in the Pacific. The series would eventually last for 98 episodes over three seasons, and, thanks to an eternal syndication deal, become one of the most recognizable shows in TV history. Most people over a certain age have seen multiple episodes of "Gilligan's Island" without even trying.

In Sherwood Schwartz's 2011 book "Gilligan's Island: From Creation to Syndication," the show creator revealed that CBS wasn't too keen on "Gilligan's Island" from the start. Indeed, James T. Aubrey, the president of CBS Television in the 1960s specifically hated the premise of the show and pitched an alternate idea instead. In his book, Schwartz describes a truly bizarre board meeting with Aubrey and two of the highest honchos at CBS, William S. Paley and Frank Stanton, and how Aubrey threw a series of paper airplanes at him to get his point across. What if, Aubrey counter-pitched, there was a boat ... but no island?