The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Bonanza

While Matheson kept acting after "Bonanza," child actor Mitch Vogel's last on-screen appearance came in 1978, just five years after the show ended. A fellow child star, Vogel's first major role was in 1968's Lucille Ball and Henry Fonda-led comedy "Yours, Mine, and Ours," where he played one of the blended family's 18 kids. In "Bonanza," Vogel played an orphaned teen who was adopted by the Cartwright family. He continued to be typecast in Westerns following the show's end, appearing in "Gunsmoke," "Little House on the Prairie," and lesser-known cowboy sagas like "The Quest" and "Here Come The Brides."

Vogel took a few roles — including headlining two Disney-presented TV movies and appearing in Steve McQueen's "The Reivers" — before acting in his final on-screen part to date, the hicksploitation film "Texas Detour." According to sites including Wide Open Country, Vogel left LA for Pittsburgh, where he started both a rock band and a family. While it's unclear why Vogel stepped away from acting, he spoke frankly about his mixed feelings on celebrity in an interview with the Star Tribune (per MeTV) when he was a teen.

"When 'Bonanza' isn't shooting I go back to regular school," Vogel told the Star. "Some of the kids, they don't know how to take me, seeing me on TV. They just don't want to accept the fact that I'm just a person. It gets kind of frustrating sometimes." He also explained that he worked in part to help take care of his family, including his grandmother, sister, and mom. According to Wide Open Country, Vogel now lives in southern California, where he is involved in music, church, and the occasional "Bonanza"-related event.