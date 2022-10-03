Quantum Leap Reboot Showrunner On The Series' Callbacks And Respectfully Spinning Off The Original [Exclusive Interview]

Will the evil leapers come into play, or some of the original's other related mythology?

Yes. [...] We can talk later in the season!

I'd be down for that.

Whenever you want! When we're closing in around [episode] 7 or 8, first thing I'd be happy to jump back on and talk about all ... it's tough, because I don't want to spoil the ride!

Raymond Lee's a very talented, extremely charismatic performer. How did he get cast and attached to the role?

He's just been on my radar for a long time. He's really great, and then we had the opportunity [to make] a short film together in 2019, which is just a weird thing I like to do sometimes, and no one ever sees them. It was such fun working with him, and he was kind of on the upswing. Just spending a day with him on set, you really get a sense of how a person is professionally and personally. When this came up, one of my producing partners, Mike Pfister, was like, "This should be Ray," and we were all of a sudden like, "Oh my gosh, absolutely!" Fortunately for us, "Kevin Can F*** Himself" was winding down. It just the right time, so we called him and we're like, "Hey, this is a crazy question, but do you want to be the lead of the new 'Quantum Leap' show?" Thankfully he said yes.

I also love in this one that there's a greater inclusion of the team, and it's clear they're going to be a focus. Tell me about how you decided to cast the roles.

We just cast a wide net. There were tons of auditions. Ernie, obviously, we went after, because he's Ernie Hudson and anyone would be lucky to have him on a TV show. Caitlin, Nanrisa, and Mason, they just auditioned and they were so wonderful. It's our job as writers to — when you write a character before it's cast, it's kind of like the first draft. Then, as you cast someone and get to know them, and we had the privilege of doing a pilot that [would] end up not airing, so we actually learned a lot about them in the intervening time. This new first episode is really informed now, and is written with them in mind specifically. I think that's why the chemistry between all of them sings right away, because they aren't two days into meeting each other. They're months into meeting each other. We're months into knowing them and finding their voices, and so it's been truly a joy getting to know this incredible group of people and being able to write for them.