The Quantum Leap Reboot Trades Al And Sam's 'Bromance' For A Romance

The central conceit of Donald P. Bellisario's hit sci-fi series "Quantum Leap," wherein Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bacula) involuntary time travels around the second half of the 20th century to right historical wrongs, was genius in its simplicity and brilliant in its execution. Over five seasons, viewers tuned in to see where Sam would end up next — always wondering, in the back of their minds, if this leap might bring him closer to home (or at least fill in one of his memory blanks).

The one constant throughout Sam's temporal journey was Admiral Al Calavicci (Dean Stockwell), the doctor's best friend, who appears as a hologram to help his buddy work out the purpose of his mission. Their banter-filled relationship was the show's most endearing element, thanks both to the writing and the natural chemistry between the two actors. It was what we call in 2022 a "bromance."

It is also a dynamic that cannot be easily replicated, so perhaps it was wise for Martin Gero, showrunner and executive of the 2022 "Quantum Leap" reboot (which takes place in the same universe of the original series) to change things up by turning the central bromance into a full-blown romance.